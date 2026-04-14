Tragic Loss: Himachal Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in South Africa

Aman Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, tragically passed away under suspicious circumstances in South Africa, according to his family. The 26-year-old's body was discovered in a swimming pool, prompting questions about the cause of his sudden death.

Aman traveled to South Africa shortly after Diwali last year, in pursuit of a brighter future and improved financial condition for his family. He secured employment at a hotel in the country.

His father, Udham Singh, a daily wage laborer who also plays in a wedding band, had made significant sacrifices to fund Aman's hotel management course. With a recent court marriage to a woman from Kerala, Aman's unexpected demise has left his family distressed.

Singh has issued an emotional appeal to the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance in repatriating Aman's remains to India, a process that could take up to 20 days due to administrative formalities.

The family seeks clarity and support as they navigate this tragic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)