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Revolutionizing Bangladesh's Agriculture: The Farmers' Card Initiative

Bangladesh launches a 'Farmers' Card' scheme to modernize agriculture. The program offers direct financial support to small farmers, providing access to subsidies, loans, and digital resources. The initiative aims to eventually aid 27.5 million farmers, boosting productivity and elevating the livelihoods of those in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tangail | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:36 IST
Revolutionizing Bangladesh's Agriculture: The Farmers' Card Initiative
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a bold move to transform its agricultural landscape, Bangladesh has introduced the 'Farmers' Card' scheme, aiming to extend direct financial assistance to millions of farmers. The initiative, launched on Tuesday, is poised to streamline subsidies and modernize agricultural practices across the nation.

With a keen focus on small farmers, including sharecroppers who historically lack institutional support, the scheme will bypass intermediaries, giving farmers direct access to subsidized inputs like fertilizers, seeds, and machinery. Additionally, the program offers low-interest loans, crop insurance, and advisory services.

At the launch event in Tangail district, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in supporting the nation's economy and society. Over 22,000 farmers will initially benefit from the pilot phase, with plans to expand nationwide, ultimately aiding 27.5 million farmers and enhancing the sector's contribution to GDP.

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