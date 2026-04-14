Revolutionizing Bangladesh's Agriculture: The Farmers' Card Initiative

In a bold move to transform its agricultural landscape, Bangladesh has introduced the 'Farmers' Card' scheme, aiming to extend direct financial assistance to millions of farmers. The initiative, launched on Tuesday, is poised to streamline subsidies and modernize agricultural practices across the nation.

With a keen focus on small farmers, including sharecroppers who historically lack institutional support, the scheme will bypass intermediaries, giving farmers direct access to subsidized inputs like fertilizers, seeds, and machinery. Additionally, the program offers low-interest loans, crop insurance, and advisory services.

At the launch event in Tangail district, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in supporting the nation's economy and society. Over 22,000 farmers will initially benefit from the pilot phase, with plans to expand nationwide, ultimately aiding 27.5 million farmers and enhancing the sector's contribution to GDP.