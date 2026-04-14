Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

The U.S. dollar experienced a seventh consecutive day of decline as optimism grew around potential peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. Market analysts suggest that a diplomatic breakthrough could emerge, providing a peaceful settlement and allowing trade routes to reopen.

In light of ongoing discussions, oil prices have taken a hit, with U.S crude dropping 4.36% and Brent falling 2.62%, while the dollar index slipped to its lowest point since early March. This decline is compounded by recent inflation data coming in below expectations, further fueling market speculations.

Interest rate adjustments remain uncertain, with decisions likely hinging on future oil prices and geopolitical developments. Meanwhile, the euro, sterling, and yen displayed varied responses against the dollar, reflecting a complex and volatile market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)