Ceasefire Uncertainty: Trump's Stance on Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran. Although acknowledging that the outcome could go in any direction, Trump expressed that a deal would be preferable, allowing Iran to rebuild. His comments were made to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl on Tuesday, stated he is not considering the extension of the ceasefire with Iran.
While acknowledging that the situation could resolve in various ways, Trump emphasized his preference for a deal, which he noted would facilitate rebuilding in Iran.
The president's remarks came amidst ongoing debates over diplomatic strategies with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- ceasefire
- Iran
- Jonathan Karl
- ABC News
- deal
- rebuild
- U.S. President
- diplomacy
- Trump stance
ALSO READ
Congo Awaits Controversial Influx of U.S. Deportees Amid Strategic Deals
Diplomatic Push: Modi-Trump Talks Promise Big Energy Deals
Modi and Trump: Sealing Big-Ticket Deals Amidst New Beginnings
Arms Brokers on Trial: Inside the Controversial Deals
Italy-Irael Defence Deal in Jeopardy as Meloni Halts Cooperation