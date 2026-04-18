Australia and Japan Forge Historic A$10 Billion Warship Deal

Australia and Japan have sealed a pivotal A$10 billion contract for warships, marking a significant shift in Japan's military export strategy since lifting its ban in 2014. The deal was signed by Defence Ministers Richard Marles and Shinjiro Koizumi, underscoring both nations' commitment to enhancing their naval capabilities.

The agreement, originating in August, represents Japan's strategic move to expand security ties beyond its U.S. alliance. Under the contract, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is tasked with delivering three Mogami-class multi-role frigates to the Royal Australian Navy, with production transitioning to Australia for eight more units.

Japan's Defence Ministry announced that the conclusion of the contract will strengthen bilateral defense ties, with the initial vessels to be constructed in Japan followed by further production at Henderson shipyard in Western Australia. These ships will bolster Australia's defense in the Indian and Pacific Oceans against expanding Chinese influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)