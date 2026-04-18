Stock Markets Surge on Prospects of U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

In a remarkable trading session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs for the third consecutive day, while the Dow achieved its highest level since February. This surge follows Iran's decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid optimism over potential peace talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced via social media that commercial passage through the critical maritime chokepoint will remain open during a 10-day truce. This comes after American President Donald Trump's statement that U.S.-Iran discussions may soon lead to a peace deal, potentially ending the war initiated in February, which has resulted in substantial casualties.

As investor confidence in a resolution grew, crude oil prices plummeted more than 11%, easing inflationary pressures. Energy stocks, notably Exxon Mobil and Chevron, declined significantly. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary stocks, including Carnival, surged, propelling the S&P 500 up by 1.20% and the Nasdaq by 1.51%. Despite this growth, analysts like Erik Bethel of Mare Liberum warn of persistent shipping challenges due to insurance premiums and mine hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)