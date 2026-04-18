Left Menu

Stock Markets Surge on Prospects of U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq hit record highs as investors welcomed Iran’s decision to open the Strait of Hormuz, boosting hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement. Energy stocks slid amid falling oil prices, while consumer discretionary and industrials thrived. Caution remains due to ongoing shipping risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:34 IST
Stock Markets Surge on Prospects of U.S.-Iran Peace Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable trading session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs for the third consecutive day, while the Dow achieved its highest level since February. This surge follows Iran's decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid optimism over potential peace talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced via social media that commercial passage through the critical maritime chokepoint will remain open during a 10-day truce. This comes after American President Donald Trump's statement that U.S.-Iran discussions may soon lead to a peace deal, potentially ending the war initiated in February, which has resulted in substantial casualties.

As investor confidence in a resolution grew, crude oil prices plummeted more than 11%, easing inflationary pressures. Energy stocks, notably Exxon Mobil and Chevron, declined significantly. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary stocks, including Carnival, surged, propelling the S&P 500 up by 1.20% and the Nasdaq by 1.51%. Despite this growth, analysts like Erik Bethel of Mare Liberum warn of persistent shipping challenges due to insurance premiums and mine hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The IPL Prodigy to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The IPL Prodigy to Watch

 India
2
High-Stakes Sarpanch Showdown in Beed District

High-Stakes Sarpanch Showdown in Beed District

 India
3
Women's Quota Debate: Intentions Exposed as Amendment Bill Stalls

Women's Quota Debate: Intentions Exposed as Amendment Bill Stalls

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Stands Firm: The Anti-Women Stance of the Opposition

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Stands Firm: The Anti-Women Stance of the Opposition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026