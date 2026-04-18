Iran-Turkey Gas Deal: Future at Stake
The natural gas agreement between Iran and Turkey is nearing expiration, with potential for extension talks although none have started. Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar emphasized the country's interest in diversifying energy sources, including Russian LNG, during a diplomacy forum in Antalya, Turkey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
The contract managing the natural gas exchange between Iran and Turkey is approaching its end date, sparking potential for renewed negotiations.
However, no formal discussions for an extension are currently underway, according to Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Bayraktar highlighted Turkey's intent to diversify its energy sources, notably considering Russian LNG, during his remarks at a diplomacy forum held in Antalya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Iran
- Turkey
- natural gas
- energy
- contract
- Alparslan Bayraktar
- LNG
- Russia
- negotiations
- diplomacy
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