Iran has reimposed restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, accusing US of violating deal to reopen it, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:55 IST
Iran has reimposed restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, accusing US of violating deal to reopen it, reports AP.
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