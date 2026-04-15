Russia's Strategic Energy Expansion Amid Middle East Turmoil
Russia is poised to enhance its energy supplies to China and other countries disrupted by the Middle East crisis, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov emphasized the readiness to make up for resource shortfalls and reduce reliance on the U.S. amid ongoing global tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:10 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has announced its willingness to boost energy supplies to China and other nations impacted by the ongoing Middle East crisis, as declared by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.
According to Lavrov, Russia is prepared to compensate for the energy shortfalls that both China and other countries are experiencing, offering a solution based on mutual benefit and equality.
Additionally, Lavrov highlighted the collaboration between Russia and China, emphasizing their capability to sidestep dependence on what he described as the U.S. intention to destabilize global energy markets through conflicts in the Middle East.
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- Russia
- energy
- Crisis
- China
- Middle East
- Sergei Lavrov
- supplies
- global markets
- U.S.
- conflict
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