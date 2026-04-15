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Advancing Solar: How HSAT Systems Could Revolutionize India's Solar Landscape

SgurrEnergy's new study highlights that Horizontal Single-Axis Tracker (HSAT) mounting systems for solar projects in India can potentially offer up to 23% higher yield and reduce EPC costs by 10%. The assessment underlines the importance of site-specific analysis for optimized energy outcomes, impacting project performance and cost-effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:30 IST
Advancing Solar: How HSAT Systems Could Revolutionize India's Solar Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 15, 2026: In a groundbreaking study, SgurrEnergy, a leading renewable energy advisory firm, unveiled findings suggesting Horizontal Single-Axis Tracker (HSAT) systems outperform Fixed-Tilt configurations in India's solar sector.

The assessment revealed HSAT's potential to boost energy yield by up to 23% while cutting Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) costs by up to 10%. This could notably influence project decision-making across diverse climates in regions like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Experts highlight such configurations as pivotal for enhancing competitive edge, optimizing lifecycle costs, and ensuring robust energy performances, making them a cornerstone for future solar developments in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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