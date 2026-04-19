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Tata Trusts Moves to Update Eligibility Criteria for Bai Hirabai Trust

Tata Trusts is set to alter restrictive clauses in the Bai Hirabai Trust's criteria, potentially allowing non-Zoroastrians as trustees. This follows challenges to certain trustee appointments. The Trusts aim to align with Tata's inclusive values and note the trust's minimal assets and non-restrictive founding will.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:30 IST
Tata Trusts Moves to Update Eligibility Criteria for Bai Hirabai Trust
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tata Trusts announced plans to alter restrictive clauses in the eligibility criteria for trusteeship within the Bai Hirabai Trust, signaling a shift toward greater inclusivity. This decision follows a recent challenge to trustee appointments by former trustee Mehli Mistry, who questioned the eligibility of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh based on the current criteria.

The changes aim to align the trust's practices with the inclusive and secular ethos of the Tata Trusts. The Bai Hirabai Trust, established under the 1916 Codicil to the will of Sir Ratan Tata, previously had no restrictive criteria for trusteeship. However, a 1923 deed imposed limitations, prohibiting non-Zoroastrians from serving as trustees.

Tata Trusts clarified that the move is part of a broader effort to uphold values of philanthropy and service. The Trust emphasised its commitment to inclusivity, with Chairman Noel N Tata leading efforts to address any discrepancies. The action underscores Tata Trusts' dedication to fostering an open and integrated approach to its governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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