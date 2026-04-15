Unlocking Industrial Potential: Enhancing Energy Productivity for a Sustainable Future

A recent report from the Energy Transitions Commission and Mission Possible Partnership highlights how energy productivity can address rising industrial demands sustainably. The analysis underscores enhancing efficiency in sectors like steel, aluminum, and cement to reduce both costs and reliance on fossil fuels.

According to the report, implementing strategies such as technical, service, and material efficiency can significantly cut energy usage by 25-45% while ensuring economic competitiveness. This approach lays a foundation for cleaner industrial operations, aligning with global decarbonization goals.

Industry leaders, including Adair Turner and Faustine Delasalle, emphasize the urgency for energy productivity amid geopolitical tensions affecting energy supply. As the world gears towards cleaner industrial practices, the adoption of low-carbon technologies is crucial for a resilient future.