Left Menu

Nashik TCS Harassment Case Unveils Alleged Collusion and Suppression

A probe by the SIT into the Nashik TCS harassment case reveals alleged efforts to suppress complaints by HR Manager Nida Khan and possible collusion with other accused. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has initiated an internal investigation, emphasizing zero tolerance for misconduct within the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST
Nashik TCS Harassment Case Unveils Alleged Collusion and Suppression
Alleged accused in Nashik harassment case in custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing scandal at Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik branch, investigators have discovered significant lapses and possible collusion in handling harassment complaints. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) highlighted HR Manager Nida Khan's alleged role in ignoring and suppressing repeated complaints by victims, failing to escalate them to higher authorities.

Evidence seized during the investigation points to approximately 78 'suspicious' communications, potentially implicating senior officials in efforts to shield the accused. Financial transactions indicating misconduct were also uncovered. Notably, Khan is part of the office's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee and allegedly suggested victims drop their claims.

An internal investigation has been ordered by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who described the allegations as 'gravely concerning and anguishing.' The company asserts a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and assures full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

 Global
2
EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

 Belgium
3
Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026