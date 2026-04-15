Nashik TCS Harassment Case Unveils Alleged Collusion and Suppression

In a developing scandal at Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik branch, investigators have discovered significant lapses and possible collusion in handling harassment complaints. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) highlighted HR Manager Nida Khan's alleged role in ignoring and suppressing repeated complaints by victims, failing to escalate them to higher authorities.

Evidence seized during the investigation points to approximately 78 'suspicious' communications, potentially implicating senior officials in efforts to shield the accused. Financial transactions indicating misconduct were also uncovered. Notably, Khan is part of the office's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee and allegedly suggested victims drop their claims.

An internal investigation has been ordered by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who described the allegations as 'gravely concerning and anguishing.' The company asserts a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and assures full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)