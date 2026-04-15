Nashik TCS Harassment Case Unveils Alleged Collusion and Suppression
A probe by the SIT into the Nashik TCS harassment case reveals alleged efforts to suppress complaints by HR Manager Nida Khan and possible collusion with other accused. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has initiated an internal investigation, emphasizing zero tolerance for misconduct within the company.
- Country:
- India
In a developing scandal at Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik branch, investigators have discovered significant lapses and possible collusion in handling harassment complaints. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) highlighted HR Manager Nida Khan's alleged role in ignoring and suppressing repeated complaints by victims, failing to escalate them to higher authorities.
Evidence seized during the investigation points to approximately 78 'suspicious' communications, potentially implicating senior officials in efforts to shield the accused. Financial transactions indicating misconduct were also uncovered. Notably, Khan is part of the office's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee and allegedly suggested victims drop their claims.
An internal investigation has been ordered by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who described the allegations as 'gravely concerning and anguishing.' The company asserts a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and assures full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nashik
- TCS
- harassment
- SIT
- Nida Khan
- Tata Sons
- investigation
- misconduct
- collusion
- allegations
ALSO READ
Mysterious Factory Death of Young Worker Sparks Investigation
Judicial Standoff: Trump's Legal Victory Over Deportation Investigation
Chocolate Giants Respond to Antitrust Investigations
Tragic End: Investigation Launched into Alleged Murder-Suicide
High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls