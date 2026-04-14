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Chocolate Giants Respond to Antitrust Investigations

Nestle and Mondelez clarified they were not targets of European Commission antitrust raids investigating potential violations in the chocolate confectionery market. The raids involved premises in two countries concerning suspected cartel activities and anti-competitive practices. The companies emphasized their compliance with regulatory standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:05 IST
Chocolate Giants Respond to Antitrust Investigations
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In the latest development of an ongoing antitrust investigation, food titans Nestle and Mondelez have announced that they were not the subjects of raids conducted by the European Commission. These raids, which took place on Monday, were part of a broader probe into potential antitrust rule violations within the chocolate confectionery sector.

The European Commission revealed on Monday that its officials had executed searches within two countries at locations linked to a company suspected of anti-competitive conduct, including involvement in potential cartel activities.

Nestle and Mondelez responded in separate statements on Tuesday, affirming their non-involvement in the alleged breaches and underscoring their commitment to adhering to regulatory mandates and maintaining fair competition practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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