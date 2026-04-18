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Iraq Resumes Oil Exports Amid Hormuz Strait Transit Success

Iraq has reopened its southern oil export operations following over a month of disruption due to Strait of Hormuz shipping issues. The Agios Fanourios I, a Malta-flagged tanker, began loading approximately 2 million barrels of Basra crude on Friday, bound for Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery. Additional oil shipments are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:40 IST
Iraq Resumes Oil Exports Amid Hormuz Strait Transit Success

Iraq resumed its oil exports from the south on Friday after a prolonged halt caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to energy sources. The Malta-flagged tanker, Agios Fanourios I, started loading around 2 million barrels of Basra crude at Iraq's southern terminals.

The vessel, having successfully navigated the Strait on Wednesday, is bound for Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery, as indicated by shipping and trade data. This development marks a significant step in restoring oil export activities that were previously stalled.

Other tankers are expected soon, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirming the Strait remains open for trade during the current truce brokered by the U.S. between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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