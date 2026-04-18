Debate Intensifies Over Failed Women's Reservation Bill in India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has strongly criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress, after a key Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at women's reservation was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Sharma condemned the opposition's stance, asserting it undermines women's rights across the nation.

In his remarks, Sharma highlighted the importance of the proposed 33% reservation for women, questioning the opposition's resistance. He argued that the reservation aligns with the need for more equitable representation, given the country's demographics, and is essential for political balance.

The defeat of the bill, intended for implementation from the 2029 general elections, underscored divisions as it fell short of the required two-thirds majority despite backing from 298 members. Opposition parties underscored their support for women's reservation but contested the method, advocating for immediate implementation without alterations to the Lok Sabha's current structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)