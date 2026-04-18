HDFC Bank's Profit Surge: A Financial Upswing

On Saturday, HDFC Bank announced an impressive 8.04% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 20,350.76 crore. This growth reflects a jump from the Rs 18,834.88 crore reported in the same period last year.

Renowned as the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank also experienced a remarkable 9.11% growth in standalone net profit, which rose to Rs 19,221.05 crore. Asset quality showed improvement with the gross non-performing assets ratio dropping to 1.15% from the previous quarter's 1.24%, and 1.33% last year.

Furthermore, the bank's total income for the reporting period, January-March 2026, climbed to Rs 89,809 crore, contrasting with a decline in total expenditure and provisions. The provisions fell to Rs 2,610 crore, down from Rs 3,193 crore in the March 2025 quarter, indicating enhanced financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)