Iran Blocks Hormuz Passage Amid Escalating Tensions with US

Iran has again blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal oil transit route, as tensions with the US escalate. Iranian gunboats reportedly fired on a tanker transiting the strait, enhancing the strategic waterway's lockdown.

This aggressive move stands as a direct retaliation against the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, highlighting the fragile geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

Despite increased hostilities, talks facilitated by Pakistan indicate a possible diplomatic resolution, although the potential for conflict remains high, affecting global energy markets significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)