Iran Blocks Hormuz Passage Amid Escalating Tensions with US
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, firing on a tanker to enforce the blockade, citing the US restriction on Iranian ports. This critical move exacerbates global energy tension and inches the US and Iran closer to conflict despite ongoing diplomatic talks. A potential deal remains within reach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has again blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal oil transit route, as tensions with the US escalate. Iranian gunboats reportedly fired on a tanker transiting the strait, enhancing the strategic waterway's lockdown.
This aggressive move stands as a direct retaliation against the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, highlighting the fragile geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.
Despite increased hostilities, talks facilitated by Pakistan indicate a possible diplomatic resolution, although the potential for conflict remains high, affecting global energy markets significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)