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LPG Supply Disruptions Amid Gulf Conflict Impact India's Consumption

India experienced a significant decrease in LPG consumption in March due to disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. The supply shortage led to a 13% drop in use compared to the previous year, impacting both household and commercial sectors. Government actions helped boost domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:44 IST
LPG Supply Disruptions Amid Gulf Conflict Impact India's Consumption
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In March, India's consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) saw a dramatic decline of 13 percent as the conflict in West Asia disrupted supply routes, significantly affecting both household kitchens and commercial users.

According to official data, LPG consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes in March, a 12.8 percent drop from the 2.729 million tonnes utilized during the same period the previous year.

Faced with supply disruptions from key exporters, the Indian government restricted LPG supplies to non-essential commercial establishments to secure residential consumption, while boosting domestic production to offset shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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