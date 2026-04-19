LPG Supply Disruptions Amid Gulf Conflict Impact India's Consumption

In March, India's consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) saw a dramatic decline of 13 percent as the conflict in West Asia disrupted supply routes, significantly affecting both household kitchens and commercial users.

According to official data, LPG consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes in March, a 12.8 percent drop from the 2.729 million tonnes utilized during the same period the previous year.

Faced with supply disruptions from key exporters, the Indian government restricted LPG supplies to non-essential commercial establishments to secure residential consumption, while boosting domestic production to offset shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)