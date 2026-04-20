Tensions Mount as US-Iran Standoff Threatens Global Oil Supplies

The tension between the United States and Iran has intensified as negotiations are set to resume in Pakistan over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is critical, with approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supplies passing through it, and the current blockade by Iran has caused significant disruptions.

The global energy market faces heightened constraints, driving prices upward. Meanwhile, a 10-day truce holds tenuously between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite prolonged conflict claiming thousands of lives, underscoring the volatile regional landscape.

Furthermore, fierce debates arise as President Trump escalates threats against Iran, drawing concerns over potential war crimes while diplomatic efforts continue amid fragile ceasefires and ongoing violence in Gaza and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)