Kerala Powers Through: No Load Shedding Amid Record Electricity Consumption
Kerala's Electricity Minister assures no load shedding despite record electricity consumption. The state seeks long-term power supply agreements to manage demand. Increased use of electrical appliances due to LPG shortage and high temperatures is noted. The minister hopes the onset of rains will ease the power situation.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Electricity Minister, K Krishnankutty, announced on Sunday that there will be no load shedding in the state, even as power consumption hits record highs.
On Saturday, daily power usage reached a new peak at 117.15 million units, with demand soaring to 6,033 megawatts. Despite challenges in procuring more electricity from exchanges, Krishnankutty confirmed that the state has implemented measures to avoid power cuts.
The Kerala State Electricity Board is seeking long-term agreements with suppliers from other states, pending approval by April 22, to stave off an electricity crisis. Rising temperatures, combined with an LPG shortage, have increased the use of power-intensive appliances. The minister called for reduced appliance use during peak hours, while hoping for rainfall in May to alleviate the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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