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Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

Silver and gold are set for an eventful week as geopolitical tensions rise and key macroeconomic data are released. Analysts observe shifts in crude oil prices, inflation metrics from major economies, and US monetary policy, which are anticipated to influence market trends significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:39 IST
Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions
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Silver and gold markets are bracing for a pivotal week, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a slew of macroeconomic data. Analysts emphasize that the outcome could determine if the rally continues or sees a correction.

Central to investors' concerns are crude prices and crucial US economic indicators such as retail sales, housing statistics, and consumer confidence. The manufacturing and services PMI figures from global powers including the UK and US will also be keenly watched.

On the domestic front, tensions rose when the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Iranian envoy after an incident involving Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. With inflation data from Japan and the UK, and a Chinese monetary policy decision, market dynamics are expected to be volatile, according to Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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