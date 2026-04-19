Brave Youngster Foils Child Marriage Plot in Rajasthan

In a courageous act, an eight-year-old boy in Rajasthan successfully thwarted the child marriage of his friend, a Class 5 girl, scheduled on Akshaya Tritiya. By contacting Childline 1098, he set into motion a swift response that prevented the marriage of two young girls and highlighted the issue of child marriage.

Authorities, including District Childline Coordinator Ramnaryan Gurjar and worker Archana Meena, acted promptly, rescuing the girls and placing them under the Child Welfare Committee's care. The incident underscores the effectiveness of awareness campaigns and the proactive stance of young voices against long-standing societal issues.

In response to such incidents, the Bundi district administration has strengthened its monitoring systems. A dedicated control room and a 24-hour helpline are established, involving grassroots workers to report suspected cases. This case has spurred judicial actions, indicating determined steps towards eradicating child marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)