India and Sri Lanka Forge Stronger Ties Through Energy and Aid

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit to Sri Lanka marked a pivotal moment in enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake centered on forging stronger energy ties through a proposed oil pipeline and advanced ongoing developmental cooperation.

Key highlights of the diplomatic dialogue included the emphasis on shared history, cultural connections, and mutual respect. The two leaders tackled various bilateral issues, including energy connectivity in the wake of the global energy crisis, mutual housing project endeavors, and proposed solutions to longstanding fishermen disputes.

The vice president's visit witnessed multiple interactions with Sri Lankan officials and the Tamil community, underlining India's commitment to cooperative projects and humanitarian aid, like the significant USD 450 million package for Cyclone Ditwah relief. Radhakrishnan's trip underscored India's 'Neighborhood First' strategy, focusing on a future of shared ambitions and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)