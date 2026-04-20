Electric Surge: Europe's Bold Shift to Battery Power

Electric car sales across Europe's major auto markets experienced a substantial increase in the first quarter of 2026, growing by nearly a third. This surge comes as motorists sought alternatives to traditional combustion engines due to a dramatic rise in petrol prices, following the conflict in Iran.

Data from E-Mobility Europe and New Automotive revealed that new battery-electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 29.4% year-on-year, reaching approximately 560,000 in the first quarter. Significantly, March alone saw more than 240,000 registrations, marking a 51.3% increase across 15 European markets.

In a statement, Chris Heron, Secretary General of E-Mobility Europe, highlighted the spike in electric car sales as a major boost to Europe's energy security amid concerns over oil dependency. The robust growth in BEV sales across the region's largest markets—including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland—reflects a pivotal transition towards sustainable energy in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)