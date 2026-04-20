Solar Power Surge Slows Global Emissions Growth

In 2025, global emissions rose at a slower pace, thanks to the expansion of solar power in developing countries, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Advanced economies, primarily the United States, saw offsetting patterns in emissions growth.

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased by just 0.4%, a significant deceleration attributed to a surge in solar power supplies, according to the IEA. The agency also noted a reduction in global energy demand growth to 1.3%, a dip from previous decade averages.

The United States experienced a rise in coal-generated electricity usage due to high gas prices, resulting in its first annual emissions increase since 2018. In contrast, China saw a decrease in emissions due to expanded solar capacity, while India achieved a reduction during normal economic conditions for the first time, largely due to favorable monsoon seasons and renewable energy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)