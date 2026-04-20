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Solar Power Surge Slows Global Emissions Growth

Global emissions in 2025 rose more slowly due to an increase in solar power use. Developing countries offset growth in advanced economies, like the U.S. The International Energy Agency reports a 0.4% rise in energy-related CO2 emissions, with the U.S. seeing increased reliance on coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:32 IST
Solar Power Surge Slows Global Emissions Growth
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In 2025, global emissions rose at a slower pace, thanks to the expansion of solar power in developing countries, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Advanced economies, primarily the United States, saw offsetting patterns in emissions growth.

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased by just 0.4%, a significant deceleration attributed to a surge in solar power supplies, according to the IEA. The agency also noted a reduction in global energy demand growth to 1.3%, a dip from previous decade averages.

The United States experienced a rise in coal-generated electricity usage due to high gas prices, resulting in its first annual emissions increase since 2018. In contrast, China saw a decrease in emissions due to expanded solar capacity, while India achieved a reduction during normal economic conditions for the first time, largely due to favorable monsoon seasons and renewable energy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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