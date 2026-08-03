Morocco blames Ceuta migrant rush on social media misinformation, human trafficking networks
Morocco's Interior Ministry attributed recent mass crossings to Spanish enclaves to misinformation, human trafficking, and a Spanish ruling on migrant returns, resulting in 11 deaths.
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that recent mass crossings to the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla were fuelled by misinformation on social media, human trafficking networks and misinterpretation of a Spanish ruling banning immediate returns of migrants intercepted at sea.
About 40,000 people were involved in the mass crossing into Ceuta and 1,135 were stopped from entering Melilla, the ministry said in a statement.
Eleven people died, mostly by drowning while crossing, the ministry said, noting that it was fact-checking reports on deaths from the other side of the border. (Reporting Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Paul Simao)
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