Morocco blames Ceuta migrant rush on social media misinformation, human trafficking networks

Morocco's Interior Ministry attributed recent mass crossings to Spanish enclaves to misinformation, human trafficking, and a Spanish ruling on migrant returns, resulting in 11 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 01:31 IST
Morocco blames Ceuta migrant rush on social media misinformation, human trafficking networks
  • Country:
  • Morocco

​Morocco's Interior ​Ministry said ‌on Sunday that ​recent mass crossings to the ‌Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla were fuelled by misinformation on ‌social media, human trafficking networks and ‌misinterpretation of a Spanish ruling banning immediate returns of migrants intercepted at ⁠sea.

About ​40,000 ⁠people were involved in the mass ⁠crossing into Ceuta and 1,135 were ​stopped from entering Melilla, the ⁠ministry said in a statement.

Eleven people died, ⁠mostly ​by drowning while crossing, the ministry said, noting that ⁠it was fact-checking reports on deaths ⁠from ⁠the other side of the border. (Reporting Ahmed El ‌Jechtimi; ‌Editing by ​Paul Simao)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026