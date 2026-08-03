Morocco blames Ceuta migrant rush on social media misinformation, human trafficking networks

​Morocco's Interior ​Ministry said ‌on Sunday that ​recent mass crossings to the ‌Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla were fuelled by misinformation on ‌social media, human trafficking networks and ‌misinterpretation of a Spanish ruling banning immediate returns of migrants intercepted at ⁠sea.

About ​40,000 ⁠people were involved in the mass ⁠crossing into Ceuta and 1,135 were ​stopped from entering Melilla, the ⁠ministry said in a statement.

Eleven people died, ⁠mostly ​by drowning while crossing, the ministry said, noting that ⁠it was fact-checking reports on deaths ⁠from ⁠the other side of the border. (Reporting Ahmed El ‌Jechtimi; ‌Editing by ​Paul Simao)