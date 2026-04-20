Sterling and Wilson Bolsters Global Solar Footprint with Major Contracts

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) recently announced a significant milestone, securing new orders totaling approximately Rs 3,550 crore. The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender by Coal India, which involves a large-scale EPC package for developing an 875 MW grid-connected solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

According to their statement, the total contract, now valued at Rs 3,490 crore including operations, maintenance, and taxes, marks a substantial achievement. Additionally, SWREL has obtained a 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra from a distinguished Indian Private Independent Power Producer (IPP).

With these new orders, SWREL's FY26 EPC order inflow has surpassed Rs 10,062 crore. Reflecting on this achievement, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Coal India to advance their renewable energy initiatives and exceeding their initial financial targets for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)