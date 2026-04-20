Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Bolsters Global Solar Footprint with Major Contracts

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has secured solar energy contracts worth Rs 3,550 crore, including a major project from Coal India in Bikaner, Rajasthan. These orders, totalling over Rs 10,062 crore for FY26, significantly surpass the company's initial targets for the year, enhancing its global renewable energy portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:53 IST
Sterling and Wilson Bolsters Global Solar Footprint with Major Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) recently announced a significant milestone, securing new orders totaling approximately Rs 3,550 crore. The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender by Coal India, which involves a large-scale EPC package for developing an 875 MW grid-connected solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

According to their statement, the total contract, now valued at Rs 3,490 crore including operations, maintenance, and taxes, marks a substantial achievement. Additionally, SWREL has obtained a 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra from a distinguished Indian Private Independent Power Producer (IPP).

With these new orders, SWREL's FY26 EPC order inflow has surpassed Rs 10,062 crore. Reflecting on this achievement, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Coal India to advance their renewable energy initiatives and exceeding their initial financial targets for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

 India
3
Weather Woes: Fly91 Flight Diverted to Bengaluru

Weather Woes: Fly91 Flight Diverted to Bengaluru

 India
4
Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026