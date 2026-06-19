Uttarakhand CM meets Railway Board Chairman, pushes for timely completion of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met a delegation led by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the expansion of railway infrastructure in the state, ongoing rail projects, and future railway requirements.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, the Chief Minister said that strengthening railway connectivity in Uttarakhand would provide a significant boost to the state's overall development, tourism, pilgrimage, investment, and local economy. Describing the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project as one of the state's most ambitious and strategically important projects, he emphasised the need to complete it within the stipulated timeline. He said the project would make travel more convenient, safe, and modern for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Char Dham shrines, particularly Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath.

The release further noted that the meeting also included detailed discussions on advancing the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Rail Project. The Railway Board Chairman informed that the survey and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project have already been completed. The Chief Minister expressed hope that substantial progress on the project would be visible by November 2026. He also urged the Railways to move forward with the Karnaprayag-Bageshwar and Kichha-Khatima rail line projects, highlighting their importance for future requirements and balanced regional development.

The Chief Minister noted that, given the growing potential of pilgrimage and tourism in Uttarakhand, railway stations in the state should be equipped with modern facilities. He said that Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Roorkee in the Garhwal region, and Haldwani, Kathgodam, Ramnagar, and Tanakpur in the Kumaon region, serve as major gateways to the state. He stressed the need to expand passenger amenities and modern infrastructure at these stations. Keeping in view the upcoming Kumbh and Kanwar Mela, the Chief Minister also emphasised the development of special facilities at Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Roorkee railway stations to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims and passengers. He said coordinated efforts between the Railways and the state government would help provide a safer, smoother, and more comfortable travel experience.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the need for effective action towards doubling the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line. He said that expansion and modernisation of the railway network would create new opportunities for investment, trade, tourism, and employment, while providing long-term strength to Uttarakhand's economy, the release noted. Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar said that all the issues discussed during the meeting would be taken up with due seriousness, and necessary action would be pursued. (ANI)