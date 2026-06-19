"Remarkable milestone": Mukesh Ambani lauds PM Modi on completing 12 years in office

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing over 12 years in office and called his journey in public life a "remarkable milestone," noting his long electoral mandate and leadership record. Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani highlighted Modi's tenure as both Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister of India, stating that he is set to complete 25 uninterrupted years in public office later this year.

"Let me congratulate our beloved Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi, on achieving the stupendous feat of becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. Later this year, on the 7th of October, he will complete 25 uninterrupted years in public office, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India," Ambani said. He further noted the scale of electoral support received by the PM over the years, calling it unprecedented in global democratic politics.

"Over these years, the number of votes he has polled is by far the largest by any leader in the democratic world. We congratulate him on this remarkable milestone in public service. His vision for India's growth and the corresponding execution plan have been instrumental in the rapid all-around growth India has witnessed over the last decade," he said. He also reflected on the global challenges faced in recent years, describing the period as highly volatile and uncertain due to multiple global disruptions.

"The past six years have been the most volatile and uncertain in several decades. COVID-19, increased geopolitical frictions, conflicts and wars, energy market disruptions, supply chain fragmentation, sharp swings in commodity prices, and shifting capital market dynamics have combined to create a far more unpredictable global operating environment than before. The war in West Asia added to these problems," he said. Ambani expressed confidence in the resilience of nations like India, stating that difficult times do not last but strong nations do.

"However, tough times never last. Tough nations do. And India is among the most resilient nations in the world. With unity, positivity, and self-confidence, we have overcome the worst crises in the past," he said. He further credited PM Modi's leadership for India's response to global uncertainty, while expressing optimism about India's role in the evolving world order.

"Under the able, experienced, and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has handled the situation with exemplary competence, commitment, and wisdom. I can see India emerging much stronger in the fast-changing, multipolar world. India will play the role of a balancer, a promoter of peace, and a friend to all. This is not merely my hope; it is my confidence and my conviction," he added. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marked over 12 years of governance under Prime Minister Modi. Modi also completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, marking over a decade of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)