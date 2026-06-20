Fire breaks out at electronics godown in Delhi's Shahdara, no injures reported

A massive fire broke out at an electronics godown in Lane Number 7 of Delhi's Bihari Colony, Shahdara, in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Firefighters subsequently brought the blaze under control in an hour. "We received a call of fire at 4.50-4.51 am. When we came here, we found it to be a godown of electronic items...We made all the efforts and brought the fire under control...It took us an hour to bring the fire control...", Fire Station officer Anoop Singh told ANI.

Six Delhi Fire Service vehicles were dispatched to the scene to carry out the firefighting operations. Further details awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, D-Block, on the third floor, near a CNG pump in Delhi's Sagarpur, officials said. A fire official said that the incident took place on the night of June 17 at around 9:25 pm. After receiving the information, the fire teams rushed to the spot to control the blaze. A total of 10 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) vehicles arrived at the site of the incident.

"It took longer because the two buildings were connected, and there was cardboard stuck between them; however, we managed to bring the fire under control in about half an hour," he said. (ANI)