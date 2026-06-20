UN Expert Says Eritrea Rights Crisis Remains Unchanged

A United Nations human rights expert has warned that there has been little progress in Eritrea's human rights situation, with serious violations continuing across the country and those responsible facing little accountability. Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, told the Human Rights Council that many of the concerns that led to the creation of his mandate 14 years ago remain unresolved today.

According to his findings, enforced disappearances, prolonged detention without charge or trial, torture, and the targeting of political opponents, journalists, and members of religious communities continue to be deeply rooted in the country's system of governance. He said there are still reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity are taking place in Eritrea.

Families Left Without Answers as Detainees Remain Missing

The most troubling issue highlighted in the report is the continued detention of individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown. Many people have reportedly spent years, and in some cases decades, in prisons and detention centres without formal charges, legal proceedings, or access to family members. Babiker welcomed the release of 13 long-term detainees in December 2025, describing it as a positive development. At the same time, he expressed concern that arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances continue to occur.

He pointed to the disappearance of two well-known Muslim leaders in July 2025 as a reminder that many Eritreans still face the risk of detention without explanation. Families are often left with no information about the fate or location of their loved ones, creating years of uncertainty and distress.

Refugees and Diaspora Communities Face Growing Challenges

The report also draws attention to the difficulties facing Eritreans living outside the country. Babiker said transnational repression has become an increasing concern, with authorities and networks linked to the government accused of targeting Eritrean communities abroad. He called on governments around the world to strengthen protections for diaspora communities and take action against those responsible for intimidation and harassment.

The expert also raised concerns about the treatment of Eritrean refugees and asylum-seekers. Many continue to face deportation, detention, human trafficking, extortion, and barriers to refugee protection in host countries. As he concluded his term as Special Rapporteur, Babiker noted that repeated requests to visit Eritrea and engage directly with authorities had gone unanswered. He urged the international community to maintain close scrutiny of the situation and continue supporting efforts aimed at justice, accountability, and redress for victims of human rights abuses.

His appeal comes as the Human Rights Council marks its 20th anniversary, a milestone he said should reinforce global commitments to protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.