World Bank Approves $1.5 Billion to Support India's Job Growth

The World Bank has approved $1.5 billion in financing to support India's efforts to create more jobs, strengthen businesses, and encourage private investment across the economy. The funding comes under the Boosting Job Creation in the Private Sector Development Policy Financing operation, which is designed to help India generate employment opportunities for millions of young people expected to enter the workforce in the coming years. With around 11 million youth projected to enter the labour market annually over the next two decades, policymakers are focusing on creating conditions that enable businesses to grow and hire on a larger scale.

The program supports a wide range of economic reforms to make it easier to start, operate, and expand businesses. It also seeks to reduce administrative hurdles, improve access to finance, and encourage greater participation from domestic and international investors.

Reforms Focus on Business Growth and Worker Participation

India has introduced several economic reforms in recent years to simplify regulations and improve the overall business environment. These efforts include tax reforms, updates to the Goods and Services Tax framework, broader definitions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and measures designed to reduce compliance burdens for businesses.

The World Bank-backed operation will support additional reforms that encourage entrepreneurship, strengthen trade and investment frameworks, and help businesses access the capital needed for expansion. The initiative also backs changes intended to improve women's participation in the formal workforce by creating a more supportive employment environment.

A key milestone came in November 2025 when the Government of India consolidated 29 separate labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes. The move was aimed at simplifying compliance requirements, modernising labour regulations, and creating a more efficient system that balances business needs with worker protections.

Employment Gains Highlight Economic Momentum

Government data points to significant progress in India's labor market over recent years. Employment is estimated to have increased from 452 million people in 2017-18 to 604 million in 2023-24, representing more than 150 million additional jobs over six years.

During the same period, the unemployment rate fell from 6 percent to 3.2 percent. Around nine million women also entered regular wage employment, reflecting growing opportunities for female workers and a broader push toward inclusive economic growth.

World Bank Vice President for South Asia Johannes Zutt said the reforms are helping India attract private capital and create jobs despite a challenging global economic environment. Officials believe reducing regulatory barriers, improving market access, and expanding financing options will help firms invest more confidently and create quality employment across multiple sectors.

The initiative is aligned with India's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision and is expected to complement ongoing investments by the International Finance Corporation, which has been supporting MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and underserved borrowers through major financing programs across the country. Together, these efforts are intended to strengthen economic resilience, encourage business expansion, and create long-term employment opportunities for millions of Indians.