Yoga can unite society, nation and world: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday described yoga as a means of promoting health, discipline and social harmony, and said it has the potential to unite society, the nation and the world. Speaking ahead of International Yoga Day, Baba Ramdev said yoga should be embraced as a way of life.

"Yoga is therapy for patients, a path of practice for yogis, and a way of life for everyone. Let society, the nation, and the world be united through yoga. Yoga is the only remedy," he said. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, describing them as "karma yogis."

"Leaders like PM Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here are yogis, karma yogis. If all chief ministers work in this spirit, India could become a developed nation before 2047," he said. His remarks came as preparations intensified across the country ahead of International Yoga Day, which will be observed on June 21.

Several programmes were organised nationwide on Saturday to promote awareness about yoga and encourage greater participation in the annual observance. Earlier in the day, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) organised a 'Run for Yoga' and a special Zumba session in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, AIIA Director Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati stressed the importance of practising yoga throughout the year rather than limiting it to a single day.

Prajapati described yoga as a healthy anti-ageing tool and said even a short daily routine could help individuals manage various health conditions. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in a yoga camp in Lucknow and appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. He said yoga promotes both physical and mental well-being.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)