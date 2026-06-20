Bolivia's Paz declares state of emergency over blockade crisis, paving way to deploy military

Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, allowing wider military deployment to clear blockades and restore order after 50 days of protests that crippled the economy.

Reuters | Bolivias Crisis Intensified On Saturday As President Rodrigo Paz Declared A State Of Emergency | Updated: 20-06-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 12:08 IST
Bolivia's Paz declares state of emergency over blockade crisis, paving way to deploy military
Rodrigo Paz
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

Bolivia’s crisis intensified on Saturday as President Rodrigo ‌Paz declared a state of emergency, enabling wider military deployment to clear blockades and restore order after protests brought the economy to a halt over the past 50 days.

The emergency declaration gives Paz broader constitutional tools to restore order, such as sending armed forces to clear blockades. ‌While the order goes into effect immediately, the president must notify Congress of the state of emergency within 24 hours of ‌issuing the decree, which then has up to 72 hours to approve or reject the measure. Protesting groups, many allied to former leftist President Evo Morales, have cut off key roads, stranding trucks and choking supplies of food, fuel and medicines to many areas, including La Paz.

The conflict initially erupted after Paz abruptly cut long-standing ⁠fuel subsidies ​to shrink the deficit, amid ⁠a worsening dollar crunch and talks with the International Monetary Fund. Despite later steps to stabilize fuel prices and reverse unpopular land reforms, protests intensified into broader discontent, with ⁠unions demanding wage increases, an end to fuel and dollar shortages, and Paz’s resignation. Paz's declaration came in a live message to the nation ​just hours after he unveiled a deal struck on Friday with the main union, the Bolivian Workers’ Confederation (COB), that aimed to ease ⁠tension.

However, many roads connecting the South American nation's main production center are under the control of rural associations aligned with Morales, who were not a part of ⁠the negotiations ​and are continuing to protest mainly in the area of Cochabamba. Paz said the crisis had evolved into an organized attempt to destabilize democracy after weeks of violence and blockades. He said the state of emergency aims to restore order, protect citizens and ensure ⁠the flow of essential goods, while warning that those continuing disruptions would face legal consequences.

"This is not a state of emergency ⁠to restrict people’s lives ... It ⁠is a state of emergency to give freedom back to the people, to free Bolivia from those who use political conflict to block roads and harm the population," Paz said.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026