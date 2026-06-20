Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks, Iranian state media says

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has departed for Tehran to meet with senior Iranian officials, focusing on the progress of US-Iran negotiations.

Reuters | Pakistans Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Departed For Tehran On Saturday For Meetings With Senior Iranian Officials | Updated: 20-06-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 12:30 IST
Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks, Iranian state media says
Mohsin Naqvi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

​Pakistan's ‌Interior Minister Mohsin ​Naqvi ‌departed for Tehran on Saturday for ‌meetings with senior ‌Iranian officials, Iran's state ⁠news ​agency ⁠IRNA reported.

IRNA said Naqvi ⁠would discuss the ​progress of negotiations between ⁠Iran and ⁠the ​United States during his ⁠visit, without providing further ⁠details.

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