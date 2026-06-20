Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks, Iranian state media says
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has departed for Tehran to meet with senior Iranian officials, focusing on the progress of US-Iran negotiations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi departed for Tehran on Saturday for meetings with senior Iranian officials, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.
IRNA said Naqvi would discuss the progress of negotiations between Iran and the United States during his visit, without providing further details.
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