Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks, Iranian state media says

Pakistans Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Departed For Tehran On Saturday For Meetings With Senior Iranian Officials

​Pakistan's ‌Interior Minister Mohsin ​Naqvi ‌departed for Tehran on Saturday for ‌meetings with senior ‌Iranian officials, Iran's state ⁠news ​agency ⁠IRNA reported.

IRNA said Naqvi ⁠would discuss the ​progress of negotiations between ⁠Iran and ⁠the ​United States during his ⁠visit, without providing further ⁠details.