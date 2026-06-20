NIA gets 45 more days to complete UAPA investigation against Bangladeshi Nationals

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at New Delhi has recently granted 45 more days to the agency to conclude its investigation against Bangladeshi nationals arrested for entering India illegally via the Meghalaya border. They were arrested in March 2026 and are accused in a case linked to the killing of political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Vacation Judge Meenu Kaushik, on June 19, remanded three accused, namely Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, Alamgir Hossain and Philip Sangma, to judicial custody for three days. Earlier, they were taken into custody from Jail by the NIA. Vacation Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh, on June 16, extended the investigation period upto 135 days to conclude the investigation after considering the application and submissions made by the NIA.

The NIA moved an application seeking an extension of the investigation period from 90 days to 135 days. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith advocates Jatin, Amit Rohila and Public Prosecutor Kushdeep Gaur, appeared for the NIA. It was stated that some records have been received from the STF of the West Bengal Police, which is being analysed. Therefore, some more time is required to conclude the investigation.

While seeking further custodial remand, the NIA submitted that new material was received on June 8, pursuant to the orders of the Supreme Court; hence, further police custody of all the accused persons is required, as certain facts contained in the new material received are to be verified from the accused persons through custodial investigation. Advocate Shashank Rai appeared for the accused persons and opposed the prayer for further custody.

The NIA earlier had interrogated accused Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain for 21 days, and Philip Sangma was interrogated for 7 days. It is alleged that they are accsued of the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh. They had fled into India through the Meghalaya border illegally. They were apprehended in Bongaon when they were trying to go back to Bangaladesh.

While seeking an earlier remand, the NIA had submitted that both accused were arrested in Bongaon, West Bengal, by the Special Task Force (STF) in March. Hadi was shot dead by the two assailants in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, while travelling in an autorickshaw. He had emerged as a political activist during the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh. It is stated that riots took place in several parts after his killing in Bangladesh. A charge sheet has also been filed in the killing case naming 17 persons. (ANI)