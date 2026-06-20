Maharashtra: BEST employees continue strike for second day, demand regularisation

The strike by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with protesting workers pressing on their demands to end the contract-based bus system. The protestors have demanded that the long-time workers be regularised. Speaking to ANI, protesting employee Praveen Shantaram Holmukhe said that the agitation was not merely related to salary hikes but centred on the issue of contract-operated buses and the regularisation of workers.

"Our protest is against buses on a wet lease contract. This is not about a salary increase or anything else. Make us permanent in BEST and scrap all contract vehicles. All issues and accidents are because of contract vehicles," Holmukhe told ANI. "All issues and accidents are because of contract vehicles. This is not due to wet-lease workers. Why are we not being made permanent? We work for 16 hours but are paid just Rs 20,000. How will that help us sustain? As soon as our demands are met, we will resume the bus service. We have not had any contact with the Govt so far," he added.

Earlier on Friday, BEST staff staged a massive protest at the Dharavi depot, demanding a salary hike and the immediate fulfilment of various long-pending grievances. Following the demonstration, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, BEST Workers' Union leader Ranganath Satavase highlighted the financial plight of both retired and current employees. "Those who retired did not get their money since 2022, the waitlisted workers are not getting even the minimum wages, so it is the responsibility of the administration, the government to pay that," Satavase said.

The union leader further expressed grave concerns regarding the government's plan to develop bus depots under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, questioning the long-term viability of the transport body. "The issue is coming up that all the depots will be developed on a PPP model, development on a PPP model means the government is promising to give them on rent for 99 years, so in such a situation, whether this BEST will run or not, this worry is troubling the workers," he stated.

Satavase also reiterated the demand for the merger of the BEST budget with the primary budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure financial stability. "Regarding the demands that this budget of BEST should be merged with the budget of the Municipal Corporation, we will move forward with it...It has been decided that BEST workers will be going on strike," the union leader added. (ANI)