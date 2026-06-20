Scottish Counterterrorism Officers Are Investigating A Series Of Violent Attacks Across Its Capital Edinburgh On Friday That Left Five Men Injured

Scottish counter-terrorism ​officers are investigating a ​series of ‌violent attacks ​across its capital Edinburgh on Friday that left five ‌men injured, police said on Saturday. A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of ‌threats, robbery, and vandalism, the police statement ‌said, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The local officers ⁠confronted ​and ⁠detained the suspect at around 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 ⁠p.m. GMT). Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned ​the violence and said, "I want to send a ⁠clear message of support to all our communities ⁠that ​there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which ⁠is at its best when we stand together."

The ⁠individual ⁠remains in custody and enquiries continue, as per the police.