Scottish counter-terrorism police investigate attacks in Edinburgh after five injured

Scottish counter-terrorism officers are investigating a series of violent attacks in Edinburgh that left five men injured, with a 36-year-old man arrested and in custody.

Reuters | Scottish Counterterrorism Officers Are Investigating A Series Of Violent Attacks Across Its Capital Edinburgh On Friday That Left Five Men Injured | Updated: 20-06-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 23:59 IST
Scottish counter-terrorism police investigate attacks in Edinburgh after five injured
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Scottish counter-terrorism ​officers are investigating a ​series of ‌violent attacks ​across its capital Edinburgh on Friday that left five ‌men injured, police said on Saturday. A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of ‌threats, robbery, and vandalism, the police statement ‌said, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The local officers ⁠confronted ​and ⁠detained the suspect at around 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 ⁠p.m. GMT). Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned ​the violence and said, "I want to send a ⁠clear message of support to all our communities ⁠that ​there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which ⁠is at its best when we stand together."

The ⁠individual ⁠remains in custody and enquiries continue, as per the police.

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