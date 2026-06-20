Scottish counter-terrorism police investigate attacks in Edinburgh after five injured
Scottish counter-terrorism officers are investigating a series of violent attacks in Edinburgh that left five men injured, with a 36-year-old man arrested and in custody.
- Country:
- Scotland
Scottish counter-terrorism officers are investigating a series of violent attacks across its capital Edinburgh on Friday that left five men injured, police said on Saturday. A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of threats, robbery, and vandalism, the police statement said, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The local officers confronted and detained the suspect at around 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. GMT). Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned the violence and said, "I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together."
The individual remains in custody and enquiries continue, as per the police.
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