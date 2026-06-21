Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participate in Yoga Day events in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took part in a yoga programme organised in Mansa as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the day.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:01 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participate in Yoga Day events in Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a yoga session in Ahmedabad, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated in a yoga session in Ahmedabad on the 12th International Day of Yoga, joining people in celebrating the annual event dedicated to promoting physical and mental well-being. The International Day of Yoga this year is being observed under the theme, "Yoga For Healthy Ageing," highlighting the role of yoga in ensuring a healthier and more active life across all age groups.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took part in a yoga programme organised in Mansa as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the day. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, addressing the ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said. This is the first time PM Modi is visiting West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

People from different walks of life participated in the yoga sessions organised across the state, reflecting growing awareness about the benefits of yoga and wellness. The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21 and is celebrated across India and several countries worldwide through mass yoga demonstrations and awareness programmes. This year's theme focuses on encouraging individuals to embrace yoga as a tool for healthy ageing and overall well-being. (ANI)

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