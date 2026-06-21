Ukraine attack kills five as Crimea halts public fuel sales

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region has killed at least five people and wounded 29, with fuel supplies restricted due to the ongoing strikes.

Reuters | Four People Were Killed And Wounded In A Ukrainian Drone Attack On The Russiancontrolled Peninsula Of Crimea | Updated: 21-06-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 13:42 IST
Ukraine attack kills five as Crimea halts public fuel sales
  • Country:
  • Russia

Four people ​were killed and 28 wounded ​in a Ukrainian ‌drone attack ​on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, the Russian-installed governor said.

Separately, local authorities ‌in Russia's Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil transport facility, confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, killed ‌one person on a passenger ferry and set an oil ‌terminal ablaze. The Russian Defence Ministry said 239 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight.

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said fuel stations across the peninsula ⁠suspended ​sales to the ⁠public and businesses, with supplies restricted to government agencies responsible for essential services ⁠and security. Ukraine has recently intensified drone attacks on Crimea, home ​to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, targeting the peninsula's supply routes ⁠and triggering a fuel crisis as the holiday season starts.

A local power ⁠grid ​operator reported outages in several areas after damage to electricity networks, while ferry traffic across the Kerch Strait, ⁠separating Crimea from the Krasnodar region, was temporarily suspended. Authorities also halted traffic ⁠on ⁠the bridge linking Crimea with Russia's Krasnodar region for more than nine hours, leaving 11 trains ‌running behind ‌schedule.

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