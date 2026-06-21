British Business Minister Peter Kyle Said On Sunday He Has No Reason To Believe That Prime Minister Keir Starmer Is Planning To Announce His Resignation On Monday Speaking To Sky News

​British business minister Peter Kyle said ​on Sunday he has no ‌reason to ​believe that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to announce his resignation on Monday.

Speaking to Sky News, Kyle said he ‌had a "frank" conversation with Starmer on Friday. Britain's Observer newspaper said Starmer was expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said ‌the prime minister remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.

Asked about ‌reports that Starmer was preparing to resign, Kyle said: "I have nothing to believe that they are true. I am seeing a lot of speculation out there." "Today, as in every other day I've ever known ⁠Keir, ​he is out there working ⁠hard. At the same time, he is also trying to create the space where he can think ⁠and reflect on the political realities and challenges - and the opportunities - that are before us," Kyle added.

Kyle ​declined to go into detail about the contents of his Friday conversation with ⁠Starmer, beyond saying that it was lengthy and that "not once ... did he ever ask about self-interest. It was ⁠always ​about the country". The threat to Starmer's position, which has been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when leading party rival Andy Burnham won a seat in ⁠parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.

The Observer report said Starmer ⁠was discussing the ⁠matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, and that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on ‌his future ‌as soon as Monday.