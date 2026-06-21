Travelling the world, driving nation forward at 75: Dilip Ghosh hails PM Modi for globally promoting yoga

Marking the 12th International Day of Yoga, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in elevating the ancient practice onto the global stage. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh commended the Prime Minister's dedication to advancing the nation at the age of 75, emphasising that PM Modi leading the mega celebrations in Kolkata marks a shift in the state, as he has inspired the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"Our Prime Minister is seventy-five, he's still fit-- travelling the world and driving the nation forward so he himself is the brand ambassador (of yoga)... His arrival in Bengal marks a major change. PM Modi broke that barrier, promoted yoga, and inspired the people of Bengal," he said. The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. The Prime Minister, who addressed the main ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Kolkata's Red Road, said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said. The United Nations had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. (ANI)