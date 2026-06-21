Maharashtra: DK Shivakumar, Uddhav Thackeray meet at Matoshree amid Sena UBT rebellion buzz

The crucial meeting came in the backdrop of an internal rift in the Sena (UBT) after six of its Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:03 IST
Maharashtra: DK Shivakumar, Uddhav Thackeray meet at Matoshree amid Sena UBT rebellion buzz
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/@ShivSenaUBT_). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The crucial meeting held on Saturday came in the backdrop of an internal rift in the Sena (UBT) after six of its Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, Yuvasena chief Aaditya Thackeray, and MP Sanjay Raut were present at Matoshree during the meeting with DK Shivakumar. "Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met party leader Uddhavsaheb Thackeray at Matoshree today. On this occasion, Rashmivahini Thackeray, Yuva Senapramukh Shiv Sena leader MLA Aditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut were present," Shiv Sena (UBT) posted on X.

Shivakumar said that the two leaders exchanged views on matters of public interest. "Glad to meet former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and his family, along with Shri Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament, in Mumbai. We had a warm interaction and exchanged views on matters of public interest," the Karnataka CM wrote on X.

Amid buzz over 'Operation Tiger', Sena UBT stands on the brink of a mass defection of parliamentarians to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in a repeat of the 2022 split. While Shivakumar and Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting, sparking speculations of a merger with the Congress. However, Thackeray clarified on Shiv Sena's Foundation Day that the party will not be merging with Congress. He said, "You think Shiv Sena will merge with Congress, it won't."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, issued a fresh show-cause notice to its absentee MPs, threatening disqualification. They have been given a strict 24-hour deadline to provide a written explanation for their behaviour. The notice carries a stern warning. If the MPs fail to respond within the stipulated time, the party will assume they have voluntarily given up their membership. Consequently, they will face action under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (the Anti-Defection Law).

Six of the nine MPs in the Lower House of Parliament make up 2/3rd of the seats, and with the merger with Shiv Sena on cards, they may get immunity against disqualification as the merger stands as an exception in the anti-defection law. Amid rebellion buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that there is no faction left now but only one Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a public meeting in Kolhapur, Shah said, "Earlier, we had to call the Shiv Sena Shinde faction after (Eknath) Shinde. Now, there is no faction. There is only one Shiv Sena." Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar was on a visit to Mumbai to attend the NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule's wedding with Sarang Lakhanee. (ANI)

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