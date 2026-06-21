Yoga embodies spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on International Yoga Day

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage, the Union Minister said that 177 countries were participating in and celebrating the event.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:05 IST
Yoga embodies spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on International Yoga Day
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga and said the practice embodies the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" while highlighting its growing global acceptance. Participating in a Yoga Day programme in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "I extend my greetings and heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow countrymen and to the people of the world. Yoga unites us all, embodying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)."

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage, the Union Minister said that 177 countries were participating in and celebrating the event. Chouhan also performed yoga in Bhopal as part of the celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga. This year's theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Similar programmes were organised across the country. In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Yoga Day event in Agartala. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, addressing the ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said. This is the first time PM Modi is visiting West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

People from different walks of life participated in the yoga sessions organised across the state, reflecting growing awareness about the benefits of yoga and wellness. The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21 and is celebrated across India and several countries worldwide through mass yoga demonstrations and awareness programmes. This year's theme focuses on encouraging individuals to embrace yoga as a tool for healthy ageing and overall well-being. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026