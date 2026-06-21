Kalaburagi NEET Exam: Police, CRPF Deployment, CCTV and Biometric Checks in Place

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D has informed that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for the NEET examination being conducted at a government girls' college in the city on Sunday. He said that around 600 students will appear for the exam, which will be conducted across 25 blocks. Elaborate arrangements have been made, including allocation of rooms, installation of jammers and CCTV cameras, and coordination meetings with around 50 invigilators to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

"The exam has been conducted successfully earlier as well, and we aim to replicate the same arrangements this time," the Commissioner said. He further informed that police and CRPF deployment will begin at 8:00 AM on the day of the examination. Candidates will be allowed entry between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM after proper checking and frisking.

He added that teams for biometric verification, videography, and local police support will be stationed at the venue. Registration and supervision teams will ensure proper seating arrangements for candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended best wishes to lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and arrive early at exam centres. In a post on X, NTA said, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!" The agency also reminded candidates about key examination-day requirements and timings.

According to the advisory, entry to examination centres began at 11:00 AM, while the last entry is scheduled for 1:30 PM, after which no candidate will be allowed to enter. Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. NTA also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, account for traffic conditions and reach their examination centres well in advance. (ANI)