Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma thanks PM Modi for global recognition Yoga, lauds Rajnath Singh's participation in Shillong event

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for ensuring that the entire world would celebrate 21st June as International Day of Yoga. I thank the Defence Minister who had taken the trouble and the initiative to be here in Shillong in the Eastern Air Command to be part of and celebrate International Day of Yoga here with the armed forces and with the administration and government officials of the state. It was a wonderful experience..." he said.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:38 IST
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma thanks PM Modi for global recognition Yoga, lauds Rajnath Singh's participation in Shillong event
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring global recognition of International Day of Yoga, as celebrations were held in Shillong on the occasion of Yoga Day 2026. The Chief Minister, while participating in the event, appreciated the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Eastern Air Command (EAC) in Shillong. Armed forces personnel, state officials, and administration representatives also participated in the Yoga Day event.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said the initiative to celebrate Yoga Day globally has been a significant achievement and acknowledged the efforts behind its international acceptance. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister for ensuring that the entire world would celebrate 21st June as International Day of Yoga. I thank the Defence Minister who had taken the trouble and the initiative to be here in Shillong in the Eastern Air Command to be part of and celebrate International Day of Yoga here with the armed forces and with the administration and government officials of the state. It was a wonderful experience," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in International Day of Yoga celebrations in Shillong and said regular practice of yoga helps a person stay physically and mentally healthy. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also performed Yoga in Shillong on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Speaking with ANI, Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to people on the Yoga Day. He said Yoga is being practised across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves credit for this. "On the occasion of Yoga Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen. If we want to remain physically and mentally healthy, it is essential to practice yoga regularly. Yoga is now being practised internationally, and if anyone deserves the credit for this, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who got this resolution passed at the United Nations, and everyone readily accepted it," Rajnath Singh said.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

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