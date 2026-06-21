Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-How a warm World Cup welcome is endearing the US to fans

Ahead of the World Cup, many international fans were sceptical of ​the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, ​a lack of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not ‌been ​entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded with posts from fans visiting the country for the first time and discovering something more positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Soccer-Fifteen saves, one point: Room leads Curacao to World Cup history

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room needed two minutes to ‌make one of the World Cup's most impressive saves so far, stopping Ecuador forward Enner Valencia from close range and setting the tone for a career-defining performance that created history on Saturday. Room made 15 saves in the 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Group E, the most in a 90-minute match in the tournament's history, hauling the smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup - with a population of about 156,000 - to their first point.

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Wyndham Clark built an impressive six-stroke lead heading into the final round of ‌the U.S. Open on Saturday, leaving Scottie Scheffler with an uphill battle to clinch the career Grand Slam at a tricky Shinnecock Hills. Clark had a four-shot head start through the first two rounds and held his nerve through a third straight day of windy ‌conditions in Southampton. The 2023 champion carded two birdies, an eagle and four bogeys for an even-par 70 to sit on seven under for the tournament.

MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper help Phillies thrash Mets

Kyle Schwarber had three home runs, including two in one inning, for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 15-3 rout of the visiting New York Mets on Saturday. Bryce Harper hit for the cycle while going 4-for-5 for the Phillies, who had lost two in a row. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (9-3) held New York to one run on five hits in six innings.

Tennis-Draper buoyed by new coach Murray's support ahead of comeback

Jack Draper believes he has found the ideal guide to ⁠help him through his ​return from injury in new coach Andy Murray, saying the former world ⁠number one's own injury-marred career makes him uniquely qualified to help. Briton Draper, who reached a career-high ranking of number four in 2025, has not played since April and is set to make his return in Eastbourne on Monday after withdrawing from the Queen's Club tournament.

Soccer-U.S. defends Iran World Cup travel restrictions, says discussions ongoing

The United States ⁠will continue to assess the Iran squad's travel arrangements at the World Cup but for now the original plan remains in place despite the team saying they would lodge a complaint with FIFA, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the tournament, told Reuters on Saturday. Iran are unhappy at ​restrictions that mean they can only travel to venues within 24 hours of their fixtures and must depart back to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico directly after each game, with coach Amir Ghalenoei suggesting his side were "the most oppressed team ⁠in the whole World Cup".

Soccer-Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 as Ueda shines in World Cup's 1,000th match

Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday, as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out. Hajime Moriyasu's side, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ⁠ahead ​after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Reports: Suns agree to 4-year, $48M deal with G Collin Gillespie

Versatile guard Collin Gillespie is reportedly passing on free agency and has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Phoenix Suns, according to reports on Saturday. Gillespie emerged as a long-range shooting threat last season and set a franchise record with 232 3-point baskets. Quentin Richardson (226 in 2004-05) held the old mark.

Soccer-Iran coach questions inconsistency as preparation for Belgium match cut ⁠short

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has criticised their increasingly difficult preparation conditions for Sunday's World Cup match against Belgium, questioning why U.S. authorities appear willing to offer his team greater travel flexibility for their final group game but not their opening fixtures. Iran have spent the tournament ⁠based in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting to the U.S. for their Group G matches ⁠because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, an issue that has drawn scrutiny throughout the World Cup.

Soccer-Curacao keeper Room shines in historic World Cup draw with Ecuador

Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day. Six days after being ‌humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup ‌debut, Curacao -- the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 -- produced a resilient display to frustrate the South ​Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.