UK business minister says he has no reason to think PM Starmer will resign on Monday

British Business Minister Peter Kyle has stated that he believes Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not planning to resign on Monday, contradicting reports from the Observer newspaper.

Reuters | British Business Minister Peter Kyle Said On Sunday That He Had No Reason To Believe That Prime Minister Keir Starmer Is Planning To Announce His Resignation On Monday Kyle Said He Had A Frank Conversation With Starmer On Friday Britains Observer Newspaper Said Prime Minister Keir Starmer Was Expected To Resign On Monday And Set Out A Timetable For His Departure | Updated: 21-06-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 13:20 IST
UK business minister says he has no reason to think PM Starmer will resign on Monday
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British ​business minister ‌Peter Kyle said ​on Sunday that ‌he had no reason to believe that Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer is planning to ‌announce his resignation on Monday.

Kyle said he had a "frank" ⁠conversation ​with ⁠Starmer on Friday.

Britain's Observer newspaper said ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected ​to resign on Monday ⁠and set out a ⁠timetable for ​his departure, though a government source ⁠said Starmer remained focused on getting ⁠on ⁠with the job of governing.

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