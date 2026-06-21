Sitharaman offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple ahead of Ambubachi Mela

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela to be held in Assam, which is set to commence on June 22. The four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22 (Monday) and continue till the morning of June 26, drawing lakhs of devotees, including saints, sadhus, tantric practitioners, and pilgrims from across India and abroad. Authorities, along with the Assam government and temple administration, are making extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated massive footfall.

As per tradition, the Doloi (head priest) of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said the festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility, creation, and the power of the divine feminine. The ritual schedule includes Pravritti (closure of the sanctum) on June 22 at 9:08 PM, after which the temple doors will be closed for devotees. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for three days--June 23, 24, and 25.

Sitharaman also participated in celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga in Assam along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. State Health Minister Ashok Singhal, who also took part in the Yoga Day programme in Guwahati, described yoga as India's gift to the world and highlighted its role in promoting energy, positivity and mental well-being.

According to him, Yoga Day programmes witnessed large-scale participation across Assam. More than 35,000 events were organised across the state, with participation from self-help group members, students, government employees and members of the public. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. Over the past decade, International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest wellness movements, with India at its forefront. As nations across continents come together to celebrate holistic health and preventive healthcare, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Yoga Day reinforce India's leadership in promoting a healthier, more active and sustainable way of life for the global community. (ANI)